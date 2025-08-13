Left Menu

Alcaraz Triumphs in Sweltering Cincinnati Heat Amid Rain Delays

Carlos Alcaraz defeated Hamad Medjedovic to enter the last 16 of the Cincinnati Open, marking his 50th victory this season amid Ohio's sweltering heat. The match saw multiple interruptions due to weather, as other players including Coco Gauff and Alexander Zverev faced rain delays and illnesses affecting progress.

Carlos Alcaraz battled through Ohio's blistering temperatures to overcome Hamad Medjedovic 6-4 6-4, securing a spot in the last 16 of the Cincinnati Open. His victory represents his 50th tour-leading win this season, despite weather-related disruptions.

In a strategic game, Alcaraz navigated Medjedovic's powerful shots, eventually overpowering his opponent's 38 unforced errors and sealing the win with three successful break points. With a bid for an eighth Masters 1000 title, he prepares to face Italy's Luca Nardi.

Elsewhere, second seed Coco Gauff advanced due to her opponent's withdrawal, while matches involving Alexander Zverev and others faced significant rain delays. The tournament has been plagued by interruptions, with fire alarms and power outages contributing to the chaos.

