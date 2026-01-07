Left Menu

Coco Gauff Shines in United Cup Quarterfinal Victory

Coco Gauff led the United States into the semifinals of the United Cup after a decisive singles and mixed doubles victory against Greece. Despite initial struggles and social media drama, Gauff and teammate Christian Harrison overcame their Greek opponents, showcasing remarkable resilience and skill on the court.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Perth | Updated: 07-01-2026 14:09 IST | Created: 07-01-2026 14:09 IST
After facing a challenging week both on and off the court, Coco Gauff delivered a standout performance during the United Cup quarterfinals Wednesday.

Gauff's victories in both singles and a critical mixed doubles match propelled the United States past Greece and into Saturday's semifinals in Sydney. Despite losing her initial singles match earlier in the week, Gauff rebounded decisively, defeating Maria Sakkari 6-3, 6-2.

Partnering with Christian Harrison, Gauff secured a high-stakes mixed doubles win against Stefanos Tsitsipas and Sakkari, pushing through a tense third-set tiebreaker. The victory underscored Gauff's ability to rise to the occasion even after dealing with personal challenges and social media scrutiny.

