Left Menu

Olympic Sprinter Fred Kerley Faces Suspension Amid Controversy

Olympic sprinter Fred Kerley has been provisionally suspended over alleged anti-doping violations related to whereabouts failures. Kerley intends to contest the accusations, asserting procedural errors. The athlete, who has previously faced legal challenges, remains focused on clearing his name and returning to competition.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Monaco | Updated: 13-08-2025 09:28 IST | Created: 13-08-2025 09:28 IST
Olympic Sprinter Fred Kerley Faces Suspension Amid Controversy
  • Country:
  • Monaco

U.S. Olympic sprinter Fred Kerley has been provisionally suspended following allegations of 'whereabouts failures' under anti-doping regulations, according to the Athletics Integrity Unit.

Kerley's legal team has announced his intention to challenge the allegations, asserting that a compilation of missed tests should be dismissed because of a lack of negligence or procedural errors by the Doping Control Officer.

Kerley, celebrated for his Olympic successes and world championship achievements, is also dealing with past legal issues but remains determined to overcome this latest obstacle to restore his reputation.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Strengthening Ties: India and Singapore's Strategic Collaborations

Strengthening Ties: India and Singapore's Strategic Collaborations

 India
2
Trade Truce Triumph: Delaying Economic Showdown

Trade Truce Triumph: Delaying Economic Showdown

 United States
3
China Extends 90-Day Tariff Truce with U.S.

China Extends 90-Day Tariff Truce with U.S.

 China
4
US President Trump extends trade truce with China for another 90 days, delaying showdown between world's two biggest economies, reports AP.

US President Trump extends trade truce with China for another 90 days, delay...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Digital interventions offer new hope in ending gender bias in STEM education

AI-powered digital twins pave the way for precision healthcare

Corporate digitalization enhances productivity, yet innovation quality lags behind

Emerging technologies boost profitability and resilience in global agri-SMEs

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025