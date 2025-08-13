Left Menu

Premier League Pays Tribute to Liverpool's Jota and Brother

Premier League teams will observe a moment's silence and wear black armbands this weekend in honor of Liverpool forward Diogo Jota and his brother Andre Silva, who died in a car accident. Tributes were paid at the Community Shield, although some fans disrupted the silence.

Devdiscourse News Desk | London | Updated: 13-08-2025 09:39 IST | Created: 13-08-2025 09:39 IST
Premier League Pays Tribute to Liverpool's Jota and Brother
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

This weekend, every team in the Premier League will observe a moment's silence to honor Liverpool forward Diogo Jota and his brother Andre Silva. The duo tragically died in a car accident in Spain in July, prompting the league to consult with Liverpool on commemorative measures.

Players will don black armbands, and clubs will receive messaging and imagery to display on big screens. Sunday's Community Shield match included similar gestures, with wreaths laid at Wembley Stadium and a period of silence preceding the kickoff.

However, a minor disruption occurred when some Crystal Palace fans broke the silence, leading to a stern response from fellow supporters who sought to uphold the tribute's integrity.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Strengthening Ties: India and Singapore's Strategic Collaborations

Strengthening Ties: India and Singapore's Strategic Collaborations

 India
2
Trade Truce Triumph: Delaying Economic Showdown

Trade Truce Triumph: Delaying Economic Showdown

 United States
3
China Extends 90-Day Tariff Truce with U.S.

China Extends 90-Day Tariff Truce with U.S.

 China
4
US President Trump extends trade truce with China for another 90 days, delaying showdown between world's two biggest economies, reports AP.

US President Trump extends trade truce with China for another 90 days, delay...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Digital interventions offer new hope in ending gender bias in STEM education

AI-powered digital twins pave the way for precision healthcare

Corporate digitalization enhances productivity, yet innovation quality lags behind

Emerging technologies boost profitability and resilience in global agri-SMEs

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025