Premier League Pays Tribute to Liverpool's Jota and Brother

This weekend, every team in the Premier League will observe a moment's silence to honor Liverpool forward Diogo Jota and his brother Andre Silva. The duo tragically died in a car accident in Spain in July, prompting the league to consult with Liverpool on commemorative measures.

Players will don black armbands, and clubs will receive messaging and imagery to display on big screens. Sunday's Community Shield match included similar gestures, with wreaths laid at Wembley Stadium and a period of silence preceding the kickoff.

However, a minor disruption occurred when some Crystal Palace fans broke the silence, leading to a stern response from fellow supporters who sought to uphold the tribute's integrity.

(With inputs from agencies.)