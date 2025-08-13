Left Menu

Bissouma's Omission: A Setback or Opportunity for Tottenham?

Tottenham's Yves Bissouma has been excluded from the UEFA Super Cup squad for disciplinary reasons, causing a challenge for manager Thomas Frank. Bissouma's repeated tardiness prompted the decision, marking a significant disciplinary action as his contract nears its end. Frank views the Super Cup as a significant opportunity.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Udine | Updated: 13-08-2025 09:40 IST | Created: 13-08-2025 09:40 IST
In a surprising turn of events, Tottenham's midfielder Yves Bissouma has been excluded from the squad for the UEFA Super Cup clash against Paris Saint-Germain, a move that is seen as a major challenge for manager Thomas Frank. The exclusion comes as a result of Bissouma's repeated tardiness during the offseason, with Frank confirming the decision during a news conference on Tuesday.

Bissouma, who played a crucial role in the Europa League final victory last May, is in the final year of his contract with Tottenham. His most recent infraction proved to be the tipping point leading to his omission from the squad traveling to Udine. Frank emphasized the importance of balancing player support with accountability.

Despite this setback, Frank remains optimistic about the upcoming Super Cup, viewing it as an opportunity rather than a pressure. With striker Dominic Solanke fit to play, though missing key midfielders James Maddison and Dejan Kulusevski, Frank is hopeful about embracing the challenge, eager to build on last season's Europa League success.

