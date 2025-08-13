Left Menu

Keegan Bradley Eyes Historic Playing Captain Role in Ryder Cup

Keegan Bradley, encouraged by peers and a rule alteration inspired by Jack Nicklaus, aspires to be the first playing captain in the Ryder Cup since 1963. With significant competitive events ahead, including the BMW Championship, and support from top players, Bradley faces decisions about team selection and his own participation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Owingsmills | Updated: 13-08-2025 09:44 IST | Created: 13-08-2025 09:44 IST
Keegan Bradley is poised to make history by potentially becoming the first playing captain in the Ryder Cup since Arnold Palmer in 1963. The opportunity arises due to a shift in rules influenced by golf legend Jack Nicklaus. Bradley, currently positioned at No. 10, must navigate upcoming competitions and team selection strategies.

Bradley, who has garnered support from fellow golfers like Xander Schauffele and Patrick Cantlay, must win the BMW Championship to secure a spot among the six automatic qualifiers. As the Tour Championship approaches and automatic selections are finalized, Bradley faces a critical period of decision-making.

Additionally, in broadcasting news, NBC retains coverage of the USGA's signature events, including the U.S. Open, under a renewed agreement lasting until 2032. Meanwhile, Rickie Fowler's recent performance sees him advancing to major tournaments, highlighting the ongoing challenges and triumphs faced by players within the PGA Tour.

(With inputs from agencies.)

