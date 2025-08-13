Left Menu

Wrexham Triumph: A New Season Kickstart

Wrexham advanced in the League Cup by defeating Hull City 5-3 on penalties after a thrilling 3-3 draw. The win comes after a tough loss to Southampton in their first game back in the English second tier for 43 years. Manager Phil Parkinson praises the team's spirit and adaptation to their revamped stadium.

Updated: 13-08-2025 10:20 IST | Created: 13-08-2025 10:20 IST
In a dramatic turnaround, Wrexham clinched a 5-3 penalty shootout victory against Hull City in the League Cup first round. The triumph comes on the heels of a disheartening Championship loss to Southampton, marking a significant boost for the Welsh club's campaign aspirations.

Jack Marriott's decisive penalty secured the win, bolstered by substitute Ollie Palmer's two crucial goals in added time to force the shootout. The win serves as a pivotal morale boost for Wrexham, co-owned by celebrities Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney, following their recent 2-1 defeat by Southampton, the team's first in the English second tier in 43 years.

Wrexham manager Phil Parkinson expressed satisfaction with the team's performance and spirit, emphasizing the importance of their acclimatization to the revamped Racecourse Ground stadium ahead of their upcoming encounter with West Bromwich Albion. This fixture also provided a critical competitive platform for newer squad members.

