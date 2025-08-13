Breaking Barriers: Latest Sports Headlines Capture Triumphs and Tribulations

NBCUniversal will continue to broadcast the U.S. Open, ensuring continuity in coverage for golf enthusiasts. Versant, an NBC spinoff, secures other USGA championship rights, promising comprehensive sports action across NBC, USA Network, and Golf Channel.

Mark your calendars as the MLB postseason is slated to start on September 30, concluding by November 1. With games on ABC, ESPN, and ESPN2, fans can expect riveting playoff moments as baseball's top teams vie for the coveted World Series title.

In a major MLB highlight, Pete Alonso etched his name in New York Mets' history, eclipsing Darryl Strawberry's franchise home run record with his 253rd career homer. Meanwhile, in athletics, Mondo Duplantis once again shattered his own pole vault record, marking the 13th world record of his remarkable career.

