Left Menu

Armand Duplantis Takes Center Stage in Ultimate Championship

Armand 'Mondo' Duplantis, a pole vault champion, has been appointed ambassador for the inaugural World Athletics Ultimate Championship, set for next year in Budapest. The event will offer a record $10 million prize pot and aims to showcase athletics globally. Duplantis hopes to break a new record there.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 13-08-2025 13:32 IST | Created: 13-08-2025 13:32 IST
Armand Duplantis Takes Center Stage in Ultimate Championship
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In a significant move for athletics, pole vaulting star Armand 'Mondo' Duplantis has been named ambassador for the first-ever World Athletics Ultimate Championship next year. The announcement underscores Duplantis' pivotal role as a 'Star Athlete' in an event promising the richest prize pot in the sport's history.

The championship is scheduled for September in Budapest, a city where Duplantis recently claimed his second world title and set a new world record. As 'Star Athlete,' Duplantis will assist in attracting global attention through his cultural interests in music, fashion, and art.

The Ultimate Championship will span three evenings, feature 26 individual events, and offer a $10 million prize pool. With ambitions to break another world record, Duplantis is eager to engage with packed audiences and set new benchmarks in athletics history.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Strengthening Ties: India and Singapore's Strategic Collaborations

Strengthening Ties: India and Singapore's Strategic Collaborations

 India
2
Trade Truce Triumph: Delaying Economic Showdown

Trade Truce Triumph: Delaying Economic Showdown

 United States
3
China Extends 90-Day Tariff Truce with U.S.

China Extends 90-Day Tariff Truce with U.S.

 China
4
US President Trump extends trade truce with China for another 90 days, delaying showdown between world's two biggest economies, reports AP.

US President Trump extends trade truce with China for another 90 days, delay...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Digital interventions offer new hope in ending gender bias in STEM education

AI-powered digital twins pave the way for precision healthcare

Corporate digitalization enhances productivity, yet innovation quality lags behind

Emerging technologies boost profitability and resilience in global agri-SMEs

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025