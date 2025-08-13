Armand Duplantis Takes Center Stage in Ultimate Championship

In a significant move for athletics, pole vaulting star Armand 'Mondo' Duplantis has been named ambassador for the first-ever World Athletics Ultimate Championship next year. The announcement underscores Duplantis' pivotal role as a 'Star Athlete' in an event promising the richest prize pot in the sport's history.

The championship is scheduled for September in Budapest, a city where Duplantis recently claimed his second world title and set a new world record. As 'Star Athlete,' Duplantis will assist in attracting global attention through his cultural interests in music, fashion, and art.

The Ultimate Championship will span three evenings, feature 26 individual events, and offer a $10 million prize pool. With ambitions to break another world record, Duplantis is eager to engage with packed audiences and set new benchmarks in athletics history.

