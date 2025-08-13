Left Menu

Nathan Lyon Sounds Alarm on Declining Spin Bowling Globally

Veteran Australian spinner Nathan Lyon has expressed concern over the dwindling global presence of spinners, citing pitch conditions favoring fast bowlers. Hosting spin-bowling seminars, Lyon aims to rejuvenate spin bowling. Despite being dropped in a recent Test, he continues advocating for the role of spinners in the changing cricket landscape.

  • Australia

Australia's veteran off-spinner, Nathan Lyon, has raised concerns about the future prospects for spinners worldwide due to a predominance of grassy pitches that favor fast bowlers. Despite being assured of his role within the Australian side, Lyon has expressed worries about a declining pool of spin talent globally.

The 37-year-old, who has been a key figure in Australia's bowling attack for a decade, has been conducting spin-bowling seminars in New South Wales. His apprehensions are not just confined to his home country, but resonate with the global cricket community facing similar challenges.

Lyon, who was left out of the final Test XI against the West Indies, agrees with the selectors' decision based on the fast-paced Sabina Park conditions. However, he stresses the crucial role that spin bowlers play throughout different phases of a game, advocating for their importance and development as the game increasingly leans towards pace dominance.

