India Unveils Landmark Sports Governance Reforms for Athletes' Welfare

The Indian Parliament has approved groundbreaking sports governance legislation, endorsed by Indian Olympic Association President PT Usha. The bills, aimed at improving transparency, accountability, and athlete welfare, address long-standing demands for reform. Supporters see it as monumental for Indian sports, setting global benchmarks in governance and women's representation.

Updated: 13-08-2025 14:10 IST
PT Usha. (Photo: ANI) . Image Credit: ANI
  Country:
  India

The Indian Parliament recently passed two significant bills aimed at reforming sports governance: the National Sports Governance and National Anti-Doping (Amendment) Bill. The legislation, endorsed by Indian Olympic Association President PT Usha, seeks to provide a transparent and accountable framework benefiting athletes across the nation.

PT Usha, while speaking to ANI, emphasized that these reforms were long overdue. "In 1984, I narrowly missed a medal due to lack of systemic support. This bill will finally provide the necessary backing for our sportspersons," she mentioned. Concurring with her, Wrestling Federation of India President Sanjay Singh called it a significant decision to bring much-needed transparency.

Introduced by Sports Minister Mansukh Mandaviya, the reform establishes clear expectations for the governance of sports, mandating athlete commissions and minimum 30% women's representation in administration. Seen as a milestone for sports in India, the bill aligns with Olympic standards as the nation aims for a prominent role on the global stage.

(With inputs from agencies.)

