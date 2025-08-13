Left Menu

Revolutionizing Sports Governance: India's Landmark Bill for Athletic Excellence

The National Sports Governance Bill, smoothly passed in Parliament, is set for implementation within six months, said Sports Minister Mansukh Mandaviya. The bill aims to establish a National Sports Board and Tribunal, ensuring governance and international participation protection while planning a medal strategy for India's sporting advancement.

The landmark National Sports Governance Bill, smoothly passed by Parliament, is set to usher in transformative changes in India's athletic landscape within six months, according to Sports Minister Mansukh Mandaviya.

This comprehensive reform mandates the creation of a National Sports Board and Tribunal to bolster governance, with provisions for governmental discretion on international participation under extraordinary circumstances.

The bill, backed by major sports federations and athletes, aims for a medal strategy in the coming years to propel India into the top ranks globally.

