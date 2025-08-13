Revolutionizing Sports Governance: India's Landmark Bill for Athletic Excellence

The landmark National Sports Governance Bill, smoothly passed by Parliament, is set to usher in transformative changes in India's athletic landscape within six months, according to Sports Minister Mansukh Mandaviya.

This comprehensive reform mandates the creation of a National Sports Board and Tribunal to bolster governance, with provisions for governmental discretion on international participation under extraordinary circumstances.

The bill, backed by major sports federations and athletes, aims for a medal strategy in the coming years to propel India into the top ranks globally.

(With inputs from agencies.)