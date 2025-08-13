Scott Boland Gears Up for Ashes; Eyes Redemption

Scott Boland, Australia's experienced paceman, is gearing up to face the aggressive tactics of England's batsmen this summer, expecting a chance to redeem himself after a tough 2023 series. Boland has an impressive Test bowling average, the best in 100 years, for players with over 50 wickets.

His career highlight includes a hat-trick against the West Indies, placing him sixth on the all-time list with a bowling average of 16.53. Although his performance dipped in the 2023 Ashes under the Bazball impact, Boland is uncertain about his appearances in the upcoming series. With 100 days to the Ashes, Boland remains hopeful for more opportunities.

In the Australian pecking order behind Cummins, Starc, and Hazlewood, Boland aims to leverage home conditions to outshine. At a Melbourne event, he emphasized readiness against England's aggressive style and expects Australia's bowler-friendly pitches to aid success in the upcoming series.

