Scott Boland Gears Up for Ashes; Eyes Redemption

Australian bowler Scott Boland remains confident in his ability to tackle England's aggressive batsmen as the Ashes loom closer. Despite a challenging 2023 series, Boland hopes to leverage familiar conditions at home to reassert his prowess, aiming to contribute significantly to Australia's bowling lineup.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 13-08-2025 17:14 IST | Created: 13-08-2025 17:14 IST
Pat Cummins (left) Scott Boland (right) (Photo: ICC). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Australia

Scott Boland, Australia's experienced paceman, is gearing up to face the aggressive tactics of England's batsmen this summer, expecting a chance to redeem himself after a tough 2023 series. Boland has an impressive Test bowling average, the best in 100 years, for players with over 50 wickets.

His career highlight includes a hat-trick against the West Indies, placing him sixth on the all-time list with a bowling average of 16.53. Although his performance dipped in the 2023 Ashes under the Bazball impact, Boland is uncertain about his appearances in the upcoming series. With 100 days to the Ashes, Boland remains hopeful for more opportunities.

In the Australian pecking order behind Cummins, Starc, and Hazlewood, Boland aims to leverage home conditions to outshine. At a Melbourne event, he emphasized readiness against England's aggressive style and expects Australia's bowler-friendly pitches to aid success in the upcoming series.

(With inputs from agencies.)

