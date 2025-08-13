Left Menu

Indian Olympic Association Strikes Truce, Eyes Olympic Solidarity Grant and 2030 Commonwealth Games

The Indian Olympic Association (IOA) resolves internal disputes and expects the release of a withheld Olympic Solidarity grant. The IOA approved India's bid to host the 2030 Commonwealth Games, proposing a tech-driven event with AI. Despite a pause in Olympic host selection, dialogue continues with the IOC.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 13-08-2025 18:05 IST | Created: 13-08-2025 18:05 IST
Indian Olympic Association Strikes Truce, Eyes Olympic Solidarity Grant and 2030 Commonwealth Games
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Indian Olympic Association (IOA) has resolved its internal disputes and is now anticipating the release of an Olympic Solidarity grant from the International Olympic Committee (IOC). This grant, crucial for athlete development programs, had been withheld due to internal feuding within the IOA.

Following a smoothly conducted Special General Body Meeting, IOA President PT Usha expressed hope that the IOC would soon release the Rs 15 crore grant after reviewing their report. The meeting also approved India's bid to host the 2030 Commonwealth Games, emphasizing a tech-driven event incorporating artificial intelligence.

Meanwhile, dialogue between the IOA and the IOC continues despite the IOC's decision to pause the Olympic host selection process. A working group has been established to determine the appropriate time and approach for selecting future Olympic hosts, focusing on sustainability and diversity.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Strengthening Ties: India and Singapore's Strategic Collaborations

Strengthening Ties: India and Singapore's Strategic Collaborations

 India
2
Trade Truce Triumph: Delaying Economic Showdown

Trade Truce Triumph: Delaying Economic Showdown

 United States
3
China Extends 90-Day Tariff Truce with U.S.

China Extends 90-Day Tariff Truce with U.S.

 China
4
US President Trump extends trade truce with China for another 90 days, delaying showdown between world's two biggest economies, reports AP.

US President Trump extends trade truce with China for another 90 days, delay...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Mass coral bleaching threatens biodiversity across western Indian Ocean

Digital tech could revolutionize food waste management, but global gaps persist

The old-school formula that’s beating modern AI cancer tools

AI professionals praise diversity and work-life balance, criticize senior leadership

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025