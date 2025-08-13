Indian Olympic Association Strikes Truce, Eyes Olympic Solidarity Grant and 2030 Commonwealth Games

The Indian Olympic Association (IOA) has resolved its internal disputes and is now anticipating the release of an Olympic Solidarity grant from the International Olympic Committee (IOC). This grant, crucial for athlete development programs, had been withheld due to internal feuding within the IOA.

Following a smoothly conducted Special General Body Meeting, IOA President PT Usha expressed hope that the IOC would soon release the Rs 15 crore grant after reviewing their report. The meeting also approved India's bid to host the 2030 Commonwealth Games, emphasizing a tech-driven event incorporating artificial intelligence.

Meanwhile, dialogue between the IOA and the IOC continues despite the IOC's decision to pause the Olympic host selection process. A working group has been established to determine the appropriate time and approach for selecting future Olympic hosts, focusing on sustainability and diversity.

