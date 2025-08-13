Cricket Legends Share Laughs Over Unlikely Celebrity Doppelgängers

In the glamor-laden world of cricket, unexpected moments of mistaken identity add a touch of humor for both fans and players alike. Former Indian fast bowler, Rudra Pratap Singh, and legendary spinner, Anil Kumble, recently shared their amusing experiences with celebrity lookalikes.

Rudra Pratap Singh revealed that he's often been mistaken for cricketer Rohit Sharma. However, the comparison didn't stop there as one fan hilariously linked him to actor George Clooney on social media. "I've been mistaken for Rohit Sharma many times, but George Clooney was a stretch," Singh joked during the JioHotstar special, 'Cheeky Singles'.

Meanwhile, Anil Kumble recounted being mistaken for several Indian cricket stalwarts, including Kapil Dev and Javagal Srinath. The most surprising moment came in the US when fans mistook him for the iconic Sunil Gavaskar. 'That one was a bit much,' Kumble chuckled. Despite their storied careers, these moments remind us of the shared celebrity between cricketers and the entertainment world.

(With inputs from agencies.)