USTA Launches Comprehensive Coaching Initiative for Safer Tennis Environment

The U.S. Tennis Association (USTA) marked a significant shift in its approach to player safety by unveiling a comprehensive coaching program designed to protect players from abuse, including sexual misconduct. This move follows a critical review of the USTA's safeguarding system conducted over a year ago.

As Craig Morris, CEO of the new USTA Coaching initiative, stated in an interview, creating safe environments is paramount. The USTA's new initiative ensures that certified coaches undergo Safe Play approval, which includes background checks and training to identify and prevent misconduct.

The program not only aims to increase the pool of certified coaches but also seeks to inspire high school and college students to view tennis coaching as a viable career, aligning with USTA's vision of broadening the sport's reach to 35 million players in the U.S. by 2035.

