Tough Draws Await India's Shuttlers at World Championships

Indian shuttlers are gearing up for a tough campaign at the World Championships, starting August 25, with challenging draws lined up ahead. Among the athletes, Lakshya Sen will open his contest against the world No. 1, Shi Yu Qi of China.

Lakshya Sen has a 1-3 head-to-head record against the Chinese shuttler, adding to the intensity of their match. After a bronze medal in the 2021 edition, Lakshya, who struggled post his Paris Olympics performance, is seeking to regain his form.

In women's singles, PV Sindhu faces relatively easier opponents initially but could clash with world No. 2 Wang Zhi Yi. Meanwhile, India's top men's doubles pair, Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty, anticipate a difficult path with seasoned opponents lined up ahead.