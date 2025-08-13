Left Menu

Tough Draws Await India's Shuttlers at World Championships

Indian shuttlers face challenging draws at the World Championships starting August 25. Lakshya Sen will meet world No. 1 Shi Yu Qi, while HS Prannoy and PV Sindhu face tough paths ahead. Indian men's doubles pair Rankireddy and Shetty also face fierce competition in their campaign.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Paris | Updated: 13-08-2025 19:09 IST | Created: 13-08-2025 19:09 IST
Tough Draws Await India's Shuttlers at World Championships
Lakshya Sen
  • Country:
  • France

Indian shuttlers are gearing up for a tough campaign at the World Championships, starting August 25, with challenging draws lined up ahead. Among the athletes, Lakshya Sen will open his contest against the world No. 1, Shi Yu Qi of China.

Lakshya Sen has a 1-3 head-to-head record against the Chinese shuttler, adding to the intensity of their match. After a bronze medal in the 2021 edition, Lakshya, who struggled post his Paris Olympics performance, is seeking to regain his form.

In women's singles, PV Sindhu faces relatively easier opponents initially but could clash with world No. 2 Wang Zhi Yi. Meanwhile, India's top men's doubles pair, Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty, anticipate a difficult path with seasoned opponents lined up ahead.

TRENDING

1
Strengthening Ties: India and Singapore's Strategic Collaborations

Strengthening Ties: India and Singapore's Strategic Collaborations

 India
2
Trade Truce Triumph: Delaying Economic Showdown

Trade Truce Triumph: Delaying Economic Showdown

 United States
3
China Extends 90-Day Tariff Truce with U.S.

China Extends 90-Day Tariff Truce with U.S.

 China
4
US President Trump extends trade truce with China for another 90 days, delaying showdown between world's two biggest economies, reports AP.

US President Trump extends trade truce with China for another 90 days, delay...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Mass coral bleaching threatens biodiversity across western Indian Ocean

Digital tech could revolutionize food waste management, but global gaps persist

The old-school formula that’s beating modern AI cancer tools

AI professionals praise diversity and work-life balance, criticize senior leadership

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025