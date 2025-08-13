Tamil Thalaivas Launch New Era with Dynamic Duo Leadership

In a strategic move to revitalize their prospects in the Pro Kabaddi League, Tamil Thalaivas have announced Pawan Sehrawat as Captain and Arjun Deshwal as Vice-Captain for Season 12. This decision marks a fresh beginning for the team as they aim to conquer the league.

Pawan Sehrawat, famously dubbed the High Flyer of PKL, is known for his dynamic play. Making headlines previously as the league's most expensive player, he brings a wealth of experience and has the distinction of winning gold at significant international events such as the South Asian Games and the Asian Kabaddi Championship.

Arjun Deshwal, the seasoned Raid Machine from Uttar Pradesh, will serve as the team's Vice-Captain. An experienced raider and a serving DSP, Deshwal comes with a commendable track record, including a gold victory at the 2022 Asian Games. Together, Sehrawat and Deshwal are expected to guide Tamil Thalaivas to new heights.

The unveiling of the team's primary kit, featuring eye-catching blue and gold colors, symbolizes their refreshed ambitions. Head Coach Sanjeev Balyan praised the leaders for their ability to inspire and deliver under pressure, while Assistant Coach Suresh Kumar expressed confidence in their leadership driving the team to success.

