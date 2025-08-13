Müller's Journey: From Bayern Legacy to Vancouver Venture

Thomas Müller is transitioning to a new chapter in his career with the Vancouver Whitecaps after spending 25 years at Bayern Munich. The seasoned forward faces the challenge of flying solo without his long-time teammate and friend, Manuel Neuer, for the first time in 15 years.

Müller humorously shared his search for the 'GOAT' on social media during his flight to Canada, marking the end of an era with Bayern and the start of his journey in Major League Soccer. At 35, he prepares to tackle new hurdles with the Whitecaps, acknowledging the excitement and nerves of joining a different team.

Having begun his career at Bayern as a 10-year-old, Müller achieved remarkable success, including 13 Bundesliga titles, two Champions League victories, and a World Cup win. As he moves to Vancouver with a Designated Player option for 2026, Müller embraces the new opportunities and challenges that lie ahead in his prolific career.

