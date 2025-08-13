Left Menu

Müller's Journey: From Bayern Legacy to Vancouver Venture

Thomas Müller embarks on a new chapter with the Vancouver Whitecaps after 25 years with Bayern Munich. Leaving behind his long-time teammate Manuel Neuer, Müller reflects on his career and the new challenges ahead in Major League Soccer, as he joins the team with a Designated Player option for 2026.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Munich | Updated: 13-08-2025 20:25 IST | Created: 13-08-2025 20:25 IST
Müller's Journey: From Bayern Legacy to Vancouver Venture
  • Country:
  • Germany

Thomas Müller is transitioning to a new chapter in his career with the Vancouver Whitecaps after spending 25 years at Bayern Munich. The seasoned forward faces the challenge of flying solo without his long-time teammate and friend, Manuel Neuer, for the first time in 15 years.

Müller humorously shared his search for the 'GOAT' on social media during his flight to Canada, marking the end of an era with Bayern and the start of his journey in Major League Soccer. At 35, he prepares to tackle new hurdles with the Whitecaps, acknowledging the excitement and nerves of joining a different team.

Having begun his career at Bayern as a 10-year-old, Müller achieved remarkable success, including 13 Bundesliga titles, two Champions League victories, and a World Cup win. As he moves to Vancouver with a Designated Player option for 2026, Müller embraces the new opportunities and challenges that lie ahead in his prolific career.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Strengthening Ties: India and Singapore's Strategic Collaborations

Strengthening Ties: India and Singapore's Strategic Collaborations

 India
2
Trade Truce Triumph: Delaying Economic Showdown

Trade Truce Triumph: Delaying Economic Showdown

 United States
3
China Extends 90-Day Tariff Truce with U.S.

China Extends 90-Day Tariff Truce with U.S.

 China
4
US President Trump extends trade truce with China for another 90 days, delaying showdown between world's two biggest economies, reports AP.

US President Trump extends trade truce with China for another 90 days, delay...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Mass coral bleaching threatens biodiversity across western Indian Ocean

Digital tech could revolutionize food waste management, but global gaps persist

The old-school formula that’s beating modern AI cancer tools

AI professionals praise diversity and work-life balance, criticize senior leadership

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025