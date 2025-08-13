Venus Williams: Ageless Sensation at U.S. Open

In an inspiring display of longevity in sports, Venus Williams has been granted a wildcard entry into this year's U.S. Open, marking another chapter in her illustrious tennis career. At 45, Williams continues to defy age norms, having recently secured a victory at the Washington Open, making her the oldest WTA singles winner in nearly two decades.

Competing again in the U.S. Open singles main draw, Williams faces new challenges after her last appearance in 2023 ended in a first-round defeat against Belgian Greet Minnen. Additionally, the tennis icon is taking on the tournament's revamped mixed doubles category alongside fellow American Reilly Opelka.

Other players receiving wildcards include France's Caroline Garcia, formerly a semi-finalist in 2022, who has announced her intention to retire soon, making this potentially her final appearance at the renowned Flushing Meadows event.

