Crisis in Indian Football: ISL Season Uncertainty
The All India Football Federation (AIFF) and Indian Super League (ISL) clubs are in discussions over uncertainty regarding the upcoming ISL season. More than ten clubs have threatened legal actions due to the ongoing ambiguity following the suspension and potential halt of first-team operations.
- Country:
- India
The All India Football Federation (AIFF) is facing mounting pressure as Indian Super League (ISL) clubs express frustration over uncertainties regarding the upcoming season. The apex body has initiated discussions between legal counsels of both AIFF and ISL clubs to address these concerns.
Eleven ISL clubs have collectively urged AIFF to inform the Supreme Court about the precarious situation in Indian football. This push follows a pause on league activities by ISL organizers, Football Sports Development Limited (FSDL), over issues related to the renewal of a pivotal agreement.
With the 2025-26 ISL season on hold, some clubs have halted first-team operations and deferred player salaries. The AIFF's response comes as an attempt to prevent further disruptions, proposing a Super Cup to ensure match competitiveness.
(With inputs from agencies.)
