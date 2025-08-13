Left Menu

Crisis in Indian Football: ISL Season Uncertainty

The All India Football Federation (AIFF) and Indian Super League (ISL) clubs are in discussions over uncertainty regarding the upcoming ISL season. More than ten clubs have threatened legal actions due to the ongoing ambiguity following the suspension and potential halt of first-team operations.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 13-08-2025 21:20 IST | Created: 13-08-2025 21:20 IST
Crisis in Indian Football: ISL Season Uncertainty
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The All India Football Federation (AIFF) is facing mounting pressure as Indian Super League (ISL) clubs express frustration over uncertainties regarding the upcoming season. The apex body has initiated discussions between legal counsels of both AIFF and ISL clubs to address these concerns.

Eleven ISL clubs have collectively urged AIFF to inform the Supreme Court about the precarious situation in Indian football. This push follows a pause on league activities by ISL organizers, Football Sports Development Limited (FSDL), over issues related to the renewal of a pivotal agreement.

With the 2025-26 ISL season on hold, some clubs have halted first-team operations and deferred player salaries. The AIFF's response comes as an attempt to prevent further disruptions, proposing a Super Cup to ensure match competitiveness.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Strengthening Ties: India and Singapore's Strategic Collaborations

Strengthening Ties: India and Singapore's Strategic Collaborations

 India
2
Trade Truce Triumph: Delaying Economic Showdown

Trade Truce Triumph: Delaying Economic Showdown

 United States
3
China Extends 90-Day Tariff Truce with U.S.

China Extends 90-Day Tariff Truce with U.S.

 China
4
US President Trump extends trade truce with China for another 90 days, delaying showdown between world's two biggest economies, reports AP.

US President Trump extends trade truce with China for another 90 days, delay...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From chaos to coordination: How AI is poised to reshape humanitarian logistics

New quantum approach promises faster, deeper detection of bias in AI systems

Mass coral bleaching threatens biodiversity across western Indian Ocean

Digital tech could revolutionize food waste management, but global gaps persist

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025