Patna Pirates Gear Up for Championship Pursuit with New Leadership Duo

In a strategic move to reclaim their standing as Pro Kabaddi League champions, Patna Pirates have appointed Ankit Jaglan as captain and Deepak Singh as vice-captain. Their campaign kicks off on September 1 against the UP Yoddhas.

The Pirates, under the seasoned eye of coach Anup Kumar, aim for their fourth title after narrowly missing out last year. Star all-rounder Jaglan, known for his impressive speed and agility, and Singh, an expert defender with 282 tackles, are pivotal to the squad's ambitious plans.

CEO Pawan Rana reaffirmed the team's commitment to delivering exhilarating kabaddi, a trademark the fans cherish. Jaglan expressed gratitude for leading the team, highlighting the importance of Anup Kumar's mentorship as the Pirates prepare to conquer the league.

(With inputs from agencies.)