Karthikeyan Shines in Chennai Grand Masters 2025 with Decisive Win

Grand Master (GM) Karthikeyan Murali delivered a striking performance in Round 7 of the 2025 Chennai Grand Masters by defeating GM Vidit Gujrathi with the black pieces, showcasing tactical prowess in an intense match. The tournament, now in its third edition, draws India's top chess talents, garnering significant spectator attention.

Leading the pack, German GM Vincent Keymer extends his dominance in the title race, overcoming American GM Awonder Liang, thereby widening his lead to 1.5 points against his contenders. The prestigious event features a lucrative Rs 1 Crore prize pool, with 24.5 FIDE Circuit points at stake, critical for 2026 Candidates qualification.

As the competition nears its crescendo, Arjun Erigaisi faces Vidit Gujrathi in a critical match, needing a win to keep his title hopes alive. Elsewhere, GM Nihal Sarin triumphed over GM Ray Robson, while Dutch star Anish Giri held Arjun to a draw. The tournament promises thrilling finishes with just two rounds left.