Left Menu

SA20 Auction: Aiden Markram's Rising Value Amid Bidding Frenzy

As the SA20 auction nears, Aiden Markram emerges as a key player, with former cricketer Chris Morris highlighting competitive bids for him. Two franchises particularly target Markram to strengthen their leadership. The auction, featuring top cricket talent, promises another thrilling season for South Africa's premier T20 league.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 13-08-2025 22:52 IST | Created: 13-08-2025 22:52 IST
SA20 Auction: Aiden Markram's Rising Value Amid Bidding Frenzy
Aiden Markram in action. (Photo: ICC website). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • South Africa

As anticipation builds for the SA20 auction, former South African all-rounder Chris Morris has spotlighted Aiden Markram as a pivotal player in this year's bidding war, scheduled for September 9 in Johannesburg.

Morris notes Markram's absence from the Sunrisers' retained list, though they maintain a strategic right-to-match option, allowing them to match any final bid to secure his services. This scenario sets the stage for potential tactical moves by competing teams aiming to inflate Markram's price, thereby complicating the Sunrisers' plans to reclaim him.

Morris identifies MI Cape Town and Pretoria Capitals as key contenders for Markram. MI Cape Town, in need of a local captain after releasing Rassie van der Dussen, sees value in Markram's leadership and adaptability. Similarly, Pretoria Capitals, equipped with the largest remaining budget, views Markram as a natural fit in their roster, offering leadership ahead of the new season set to kick off on December 26. The auction is expected to set the stage for another exciting edition of the T20 league.

TRENDING

1
E3 Nations Threaten Snapback Sanctions on Iran

E3 Nations Threaten Snapback Sanctions on Iran

 Global
2
European Powers Push for Sanctions on Iran Over Nuclear Talks

European Powers Push for Sanctions on Iran Over Nuclear Talks

 Global
3
Dollar Declines Amid Fed Rate Cut Speculation and Trump's Institutional Maneuvers

Dollar Declines Amid Fed Rate Cut Speculation and Trump's Institutional Mane...

 Global
4
Typhoon Podul Shutters Taiwan: Evacuations Underway

Typhoon Podul Shutters Taiwan: Evacuations Underway

 Taiwan

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From chaos to coordination: How AI is poised to reshape humanitarian logistics

New quantum approach promises faster, deeper detection of bias in AI systems

Mass coral bleaching threatens biodiversity across western Indian Ocean

Digital tech could revolutionize food waste management, but global gaps persist

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025