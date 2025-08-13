SA20 Auction: Aiden Markram's Rising Value Amid Bidding Frenzy

As anticipation builds for the SA20 auction, former South African all-rounder Chris Morris has spotlighted Aiden Markram as a pivotal player in this year's bidding war, scheduled for September 9 in Johannesburg.

Morris notes Markram's absence from the Sunrisers' retained list, though they maintain a strategic right-to-match option, allowing them to match any final bid to secure his services. This scenario sets the stage for potential tactical moves by competing teams aiming to inflate Markram's price, thereby complicating the Sunrisers' plans to reclaim him.

Morris identifies MI Cape Town and Pretoria Capitals as key contenders for Markram. MI Cape Town, in need of a local captain after releasing Rassie van der Dussen, sees value in Markram's leadership and adaptability. Similarly, Pretoria Capitals, equipped with the largest remaining budget, views Markram as a natural fit in their roster, offering leadership ahead of the new season set to kick off on December 26. The auction is expected to set the stage for another exciting edition of the T20 league.