Lucas Chevalier made a stellar debut as Paris St Germain's goalkeeper in the Super Cup match against Tottenham Hotspur, earning accolades from manager Luis Enrique and his teammates. The 23-year-old, previously with Lille, stepped into the role after Gianluigi Donnarumma was removed from the squad, prompting the Italian to seek a new team.

Chevalier, who joined PSG just days before the match, gained admiration from both fans and fellow players for his exceptional performance, which included several crucial saves during the game and a standout moment in the penalty shootout. "Lucas came through for us, even under pressure. We're thrilled with his contribution," Enrique remarked following the team's 4-3 penalty success over Tottenham.

Despite the distractions caused by the Donnarumma situation, Chevalier's confident start was lauded as he helped secure the victory. "It's impressive how he stepped up, saving a critical penalty. It's a promising beginning for him," said teammate Ousmane Dembele. PSG is set to face Nantes as their Ligue 1 campaign begins this Sunday.