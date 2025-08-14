Left Menu

Lucas Chevalier Shines as New PSG Goalkeeper in Super Cup Triumph

Lucas Chevalier made an impressive debut as PSG's new goalkeeper, earning praise after the Super Cup victory against Tottenham. Following Gianluigi Donnarumma's exclusion, Chevalier, a former Lille player, showcased his skills with key saves, including in the penalty shootout, reinforcing PSG's confidence in their new signing.

Lucas Chevalier made a stellar debut as Paris St Germain's goalkeeper in the Super Cup match against Tottenham Hotspur, earning accolades from manager Luis Enrique and his teammates. The 23-year-old, previously with Lille, stepped into the role after Gianluigi Donnarumma was removed from the squad, prompting the Italian to seek a new team.

Chevalier, who joined PSG just days before the match, gained admiration from both fans and fellow players for his exceptional performance, which included several crucial saves during the game and a standout moment in the penalty shootout. "Lucas came through for us, even under pressure. We're thrilled with his contribution," Enrique remarked following the team's 4-3 penalty success over Tottenham.

Despite the distractions caused by the Donnarumma situation, Chevalier's confident start was lauded as he helped secure the victory. "It's impressive how he stepped up, saving a critical penalty. It's a promising beginning for him," said teammate Ousmane Dembele. PSG is set to face Nantes as their Ligue 1 campaign begins this Sunday.

