Play, Pay, and Pathways: Today's Sports Highlights

Amid a flurry of sports developments, the NCAA's rule changes for the 2025 football season stand out. They focus on curbing fake injuries and enhancing safety and sportsmanship through revised timeouts, reflecting a modern take on game management.

Baseball and basketball news feature prominently as the Arizona Diamondbacks bench pitcher Anthony DeSclafani due to a thumb issue, while WNBA transactions face new hurdles due to proposed relocation fees. Additionally, Keegan Bradley's potential self-selection for the Ryder Cup piques interest, highlighting his influential role.

Significant donations and athlete updates also hit headlines as billionaire David Booth pledges $300 million to Kansas athletics. Meanwhile, tennis legend Venus Williams enters the US Open, and NASCAR's celebration protocols face scrutiny. The Dallas Cowboys, remaining top valued in the NFL, continue to draw attention despite a long title gap.

