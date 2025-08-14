Rory McIlroy Questions Playing Captains in Ryder Cup's Modern Spectacle

Rory McIlroy has raised concerns about the practicality of having a playing captain in today's Ryder Cup, emphasizing the extensive commitments that accompany the position. Speaking ahead of the BMW Championship, McIlroy revealed his hesitation when previously approached about the possibility.

Currently, Keegan Bradley, at 39, stands as the youngest U.S. captain since 1963's Arnold Palmer. To secure a spot, Bradley must win at Caves Valley, before making six captain's picks post-Tour Championship. The Ryder Cup, slated for September 26-28 at Bethpage Black, has matured into a major sporting spectacle.

The role has grown complex, as highlighted by McIlroy and echoed by Bradley, who acknowledges the added pressure and responsibilities. Media obligations, team strategies, and event logistics dominate the captain's focus, a task that McIlroy believes has become increasingly challenging in recent years.