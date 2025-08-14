Remembering Dr. Vece Paes: A Pillar of Indian Sports

Dr. Vece Paes, a key player in India's 1972 Munich Olympic bronze-winning hockey team and the father of celebrated tennis athlete Leander Paes, passed away peacefully on Thursday at age 80. He had been battling advanced Parkinson's disease, and was recently admitted to Woodlands Hospital.

Paes was married to Jennifer, a former captain of India's national basketball team. His final rites, slated for either Monday or Tuesday, await the arrival of his daughters who are currently overseas.

Not only a midfielder for the Indian hockey squad, Paes excelled in multiple sports, including stints as the president of the Indian Rugby Football Union. He also contributed greatly as a sports medicine doctor, advising several prestigious sports organizations.

(With inputs from agencies.)