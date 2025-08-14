Sonny Baker: The Young Gun Set to Shake Up Ashes 2025-26

Michael Atherton, former England cricket captain, has expressed optimism about Hampshire pacer Sonny Baker's potential as a fast bowler, especially as the 2025-26 Ashes series approaches. Atherton's high regard for Baker stems from the bowler's recent performances, notably during The Hundred competition with the Manchester Originals, where he's secured four wickets in four games.

In a recent match against the London Spirit, Baker's impact was evident as he had seasoned Australian batsman David Warner 'jumping around', a reaction Atherton considers a positive sign. Recognizing Baker's talent, England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) awarded him a developmental central contract in February after an impressive debut for the England Lions' tour of Australia.

Despite concerns about his endurance in Test cricket, Baker's movement from Somerset to Hampshire has been fruitful, with 19 wickets in the County Championship. Atherton and others believe Baker could be a crucial 'bolter' this winter, with his pace deceptively faster than recorded and leaving even experienced batsmen unsettled.

(With inputs from agencies.)