Haryana Steelers Set Sights on Consecutive PKL Titles in Season 12

The Haryana Steelers, the reigning champions of the Pro Kabaddi League (PKL), have set their sights on clinching back-to-back titles in the upcoming twelfth season. Since their introduction to the league in 2017, the team has shown remarkable consistency, reaching the Playoffs in four out of the seven seasons they have competed in.

Leading the charge is head coach Manpreet Singh, a stalwart in the PKL coaching world, who is credited with guiding the Steelers to their first-ever championship victory last season. Singh, who has a decorated past both as a coach and former player, continues to bring invaluable experience to the team. Having successfully retained their core team, and making strategic player acquisitions during the recent auction, the Steelers are poised for another championship run.

However, the team will face challenges, notably the exit of star all-rounder Mohammadreza Shadloui, which leaves a gap in their defensive lineup. Despite these concerns, the Steelers are confident, bolstered by new talents such as Naveen Kumar, a seasoned raider acclaimed for his MVP performances. With the tournament set to commence on August 29, the Steelers' initial face-off will be against Bengal Warriorz in Vizag.