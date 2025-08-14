Revolutionizing Japanese Sports Broadcasting: J SPORTS & TVU's Game-Changing Partnership

Japan's premier sports network, J SPORTS, teams up with TVU to transform live sports broadcasting using four TVU RPS One remote production systems. This initiative targets expanding the range and quality of coverage across Rugby League One, Super GT racing, and university sports, addressing the increasing demand for high-end broadcasts.

By meeting audience expectations for synchronized, multi-camera live broadcasts, J SPORTS utilizes TVU's RPS One system to provide fully synchronized feeds with minimal latency over four HD channels. This allows for seamless HDR-supported coverage via IP networks, ensuring that live sports standards are maintained without conventional infrastructure.

Beyond video transmission, the RPS One system offers comprehensive Remote Integration (REMI) functionality that competes with on-site setups. It supports bi-directional communication, tally, intercom systems, and more, enabled by innovative VLAN tunnel technology that connects field IP devices to studio networks while simplifying communication complexities.

Employing TVU's latest ISX transmission protocol, the RPS One secures ultra-low latency and stable transmission, backed by six 5G modems. The system, combined with TVU's Command Center, reduces the need for on-site personnel, offering significant economic advantages over traditional outside broadcast systems.

J SPORTS envisions the widespread application of this technology, from motorsports to winter sports, leveraging complete REMI capabilities to stay competitive in Japan's sports broadcasting industry. TVU's involvement signals their expanding influence in the Japanese market, with Sales Director Rick Asahina highlighting the innovation-driven collaboration's potential to enhance viewer experience.

