Left Menu

Revolutionizing Japanese Sports Broadcasting: J SPORTS & TVU's Game-Changing Partnership

J SPORTS partners with TVU to enhance live sports broadcast through four TVU RPS One systems, meeting growing viewer expectations with advanced remote production capabilities. The partnership enables synchronized multi-camera feeds with low latency, innovative REMI features, and substantial economic benefits, positioning J SPORTS for continued growth in a competitive market.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Cupertino | Updated: 14-08-2025 12:01 IST | Created: 14-08-2025 12:01 IST
Revolutionizing Japanese Sports Broadcasting: J SPORTS & TVU's Game-Changing Partnership
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • United States

Japan's premier sports network, J SPORTS, teams up with TVU to transform live sports broadcasting using four TVU RPS One remote production systems. This initiative targets expanding the range and quality of coverage across Rugby League One, Super GT racing, and university sports, addressing the increasing demand for high-end broadcasts.

By meeting audience expectations for synchronized, multi-camera live broadcasts, J SPORTS utilizes TVU's RPS One system to provide fully synchronized feeds with minimal latency over four HD channels. This allows for seamless HDR-supported coverage via IP networks, ensuring that live sports standards are maintained without conventional infrastructure.

Beyond video transmission, the RPS One system offers comprehensive Remote Integration (REMI) functionality that competes with on-site setups. It supports bi-directional communication, tally, intercom systems, and more, enabled by innovative VLAN tunnel technology that connects field IP devices to studio networks while simplifying communication complexities.

Employing TVU's latest ISX transmission protocol, the RPS One secures ultra-low latency and stable transmission, backed by six 5G modems. The system, combined with TVU's Command Center, reduces the need for on-site personnel, offering significant economic advantages over traditional outside broadcast systems.

J SPORTS envisions the widespread application of this technology, from motorsports to winter sports, leveraging complete REMI capabilities to stay competitive in Japan's sports broadcasting industry. TVU's involvement signals their expanding influence in the Japanese market, with Sales Director Rick Asahina highlighting the innovation-driven collaboration's potential to enhance viewer experience.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
E3 Nations Threaten Snapback Sanctions on Iran

E3 Nations Threaten Snapback Sanctions on Iran

 Global
2
European Powers Push for Sanctions on Iran Over Nuclear Talks

European Powers Push for Sanctions on Iran Over Nuclear Talks

 Global
3
Dollar Declines Amid Fed Rate Cut Speculation and Trump's Institutional Maneuvers

Dollar Declines Amid Fed Rate Cut Speculation and Trump's Institutional Mane...

 Global
4
Typhoon Podul Shutters Taiwan: Evacuations Underway

Typhoon Podul Shutters Taiwan: Evacuations Underway

 Taiwan

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Balancing Justice and Technology: AI’s Role in Commercial Dispute Resolution Progress

Bulgaria’s Towns Struggle Under Outdated Taxes as World Bank Urges Sweeping Reform

Race to Decarbonize: How Pakistan’s Industry Can Survive Soaring Energy Costs

Investing in Blue Foods: The Trillion-Dollar Potential of Sustainable Aquaculture

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025