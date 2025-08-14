Rethinking Test Cricket: Call for Two-Tier System
Cricket Australia chief Todd Greenberg calls for a reevaluation of Test cricket's model, suggesting a two-tier system to avoid bankruptcy threats to cricketing nations. His vision emphasizes supporting 'big three' series, like the Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy. Meanwhile, the ICC considers the future of Test cricket under a dedicated working group.
- Country:
- Australia
The Cricket Australia chief, Todd Greenberg, has issued a stark warning about the sustainability of the current Test cricket model. Greenberg suggests that the existing structure could financially cripple some cricket boards, while further emphasizing that not every nation must aim to compete in the longest format.
In light of recent shocking defeats, such as West Indies' and Zimbabwe's losses to Australia and New Zealand, Greenberg has renewed calls for a two-tier ICC World Test Championship system. His comments come amidst his advocacy for preserving the quality and existence of Test cricket through a more selective approach.
Greenberg envisions focusing on high-profile series involving cricket giants India, England, and Australia, as exemplified by the Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy, which received high praise. With views shared by ICC leadership, the matter is now under review by a dedicated working group exploring Test cricket's future.
