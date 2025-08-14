Left Menu

Test Cricket Future Under Scrutiny: CA Chief Advocates for Change

Cricket Australia's Todd Greenberg calls for a radical rethink of Test cricket, warning that its current model could push some cricket boards towards bankruptcy. As two-tier ICC World Test Championship debates resurface, Greenberg suggests concentrating on 'big three' series while preserving cricket's longer format.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 14-08-2025 13:54 IST | Created: 14-08-2025 13:54 IST
Current World Test Champions South Africa. (Photo: ICC). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Australia

Todd Greenberg, chief of Cricket Australia, has raised alarms about the sustainability of the current Test cricket model, suggesting that it might lead some cricket boards to bankruptcy. He believes not every nation should aspire to play Test cricket, especially given the financial constraints.

Faced with massive losses by the West Indies and Zimbabwe against Australia and New Zealand, respectively, and a tightly contested Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy series between India and England, the discussion around a two-tier World Test Championship has regained momentum. Greenberg urges the ICC to streamline the Test format for quality and longevity.

Greenberg proposes enhanced investment in matches involving cricket's 'big three' nations—India, England, and Australia. Highlighting the Ashes series as a prime example, he argues that scarcity and strategic investment can enhance the format's relevance and profitability. An ICC working group, involving key stakeholders including Greenberg, is actively exploring this avenue.

(With inputs from agencies.)

