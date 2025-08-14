Rooney vs. Brady: Clash Over Criticism at Birmingham City
Wayne Rooney has defended his work ethic against Tom Brady's criticism during his time managing Birmingham City. Brady, minority owner of the club, expressed concerns in a documentary. Rooney countered the claims, suggesting Brady lacked understanding of football despite his NFL success.
Wayne Rooney has responded to Tom Brady's criticisms regarding his work ethic while managing Birmingham City. Brady, the esteemed former NFL star and minority owner of the club, voiced his concerns in an Amazon Prime documentary, questioning Rooney's dedication during his brief managerial stint.
Rooney, who managed Birmingham for less than three months before his dismissal, described Brady's remarks as "very unfair." The former Manchester United and England forward clarified on his podcast, The Wayne Rooney Show, that Brady may not fully grasp the nuances of football.
Despite acknowledging Brady's success and his importance in sports, Rooney emphasized that football requires different demands compared to the NFL. He recognized Brady's contributions to Birmingham but called into question his portrayal of the situation.
