Shubman Gill's Unbelievable England Tour Performance Stuns Critics

Yuvraj Singh praises Shubman Gill for his stellar performance during the England tour, highlighting his four centuries and leadership amidst formidable challenges. Despite setbacks, Gill led a young Indian team to a historic draw, emphasizing the team's resilience and character in a series marked by significant pressure and expectations.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 14-08-2025 16:14 IST | Created: 14-08-2025 16:14 IST
Former Indian cricketing icon Yuvraj Singh has lauded the remarkable performances of Shubman Gill during the recent England tour, describing his accomplishments as nearly unbelievable. Gill showcased extraordinary skill and leadership by commanding the Indian team and scoring four centuries, ultimately finishing as the top scorer with 754 runs in the series.

As the captain of a youthful squad, Gill, at just 25, rose to the challenge in the absence of seasoned players like Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma. The series saw him become the first Asian batter to surpass 700 runs in a Test series within SENA countries, a significant achievement amidst doubts over his overseas capabilities.

Yuvraj emphasized the youthful team's resilience, overcoming injuries and player shortages to conclude the series 2-2. He commended the determination shown, particularly highlighting the efforts of all-rounders Ravindra Jadeja and Washington Sundar, whose crucial partnership helped secure a pivotal match draw.

(With inputs from agencies.)

