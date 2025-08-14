Sports Fraternity Mourns the Passing of Dr. Vece Paes

The Karnataka State Lawn Tennis Association (KSLTA) expressed heartfelt condolences following the passing of Dr. Vece Paes, a celebrated figure in the annals of Indian sports. The former Olympic hockey player, part of the 1972 Munich Olympic Bronze medal-winning team, was hailed as an unyielding pillar in the country's athletic landscape.

Sunil Yajaman, Joint Secretary of KSLTA, shared the organization's sympathies, particularly addressing Leander Paes, his mother Jennifer, and the entire family. Yajaman lauded Dr. Paes for his advocacy of a robust sports culture in India and his contributions in advancing sports science, emphasizing the personal and widespread impact of his loss.

Dr. Paes, born in Goa in April 1945, excelled in sports and academics, further serving as a doctor of sports medicine. He also held the presidency of the Calcutta Cricket and Football Club. His versatile sporting prowess extended to cricket, football, and rugby, with leadership roles including presidency of the Indian Rugby Football Union. Dr. Paes passed away at the age of 80 in Kolkata after a brief illness.

(With inputs from agencies.)