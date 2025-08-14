James O'Connor's Test Comeback: Australia vs. South Africa Showdown

In a surprising move, James O'Connor is set for his first test appearance for Australia in three years, starting as flyhalf against South Africa in the Rugby Championship opener this Saturday. The selection follows injuries to regulars Noah Lolesio and Tom Lynagh, offering a comeback opportunity for the seasoned 35-year-old player.

The Wallabies' bench strategy excludes Ben Donaldson, who was previously a consistent substitute. Instead, coach Joe Schmidt has chosen a 6-2 forward-back split, favoring Nick Champion de Crespigny to bolster the forward positions. The front row and second row will be formed by experienced players like James Slipper, Taniela Tupou, Nick Frost, and Will Skelton.

With Nic White postponing his retirement for this strategic tour, the Australian side gears up for their first potential win at Ellis Park since 1963. Coach Schmidt emphasized the need for top performance, acknowledging the formidable challenge posed by the South African team on home ground.

(With inputs from agencies.)