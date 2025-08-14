Adani International School Teams Up with ISSO to Revolutionize Indian School Sports

In a significant development for India's school sports sector, the International Schools Sports Organisation (ISSO) has partnered with Adani International School to elevate the nation's sports education framework. According to an announcement by Adani Sportsline, Namrata Adani will lead on the Advisory Board of ISSO, directing the joint initiative's vision and goals.

Established in 2017, ISSO remains the sole sports body devoted to international curriculum schools in India, linked to globally recognized boards like IB, Cambridge, and Edexcel. This partnership aims to enhance infrastructure, athlete training, and global event participation for over 430 schools and 22,000 students.

Aakanksha Thapak, Director of ISSO, emphasized the importance of Namrata Adani's leadership in nurturing young athletes and strengthening their ecosystem. The collaboration marks an inflection point in India's educational and sports landscape, aiming to create globally benchmarked sports culture for Indian international schools.