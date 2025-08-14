Left Menu

India's Chess Mastery and Policy Revamp Fuel Sporting Renaissance

India is witnessing a chess revolution with young prodigies like D Gukesh and Divya Deshmukh making global waves. President Murmu celebrates the era as transformative, highlighted by the National Sports Policy 2025, fostering accountability and innovation. Recent legislative reforms promise a robust governance structure for sports development.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 14-08-2025 19:49 IST | Created: 14-08-2025 19:49 IST
In a notable acknowledgment of India's prowess in chess, President Droupadi Murmu praised the nation's remarkable achievements in the sport during her recent address.

She commended the younger generation, including stars like D Gukesh and Divya Deshmukh, for their international successes, symbolizing a promising era for India in the global sporting domain.

The National Sports Policy 2025 and the newly passed National Sports Governance Bill aim to catalyze further growth by establishing robust frameworks ensuring ethical practices, fair play, and comprehensive administrative accountability within the sports industry.

