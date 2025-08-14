India's Chess Mastery and Policy Revamp Fuel Sporting Renaissance

In a notable acknowledgment of India's prowess in chess, President Droupadi Murmu praised the nation's remarkable achievements in the sport during her recent address.

She commended the younger generation, including stars like D Gukesh and Divya Deshmukh, for their international successes, symbolizing a promising era for India in the global sporting domain.

The National Sports Policy 2025 and the newly passed National Sports Governance Bill aim to catalyze further growth by establishing robust frameworks ensuring ethical practices, fair play, and comprehensive administrative accountability within the sports industry.

(With inputs from agencies.)