Kho Kho Steps Into Global Spotlight With Red Fort Invite

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has invited 30 top Kho Kho players to the Independence Day ceremony at the Red Fort, celebrating their achievements, including winning the maiden World Cup. The inclusion highlights efforts to elevate indigenous sports, aligning with India's Olympic aspirations and boosting the sport's international presence.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 14-08-2025 19:54 IST | Created: 14-08-2025 19:54 IST
India Men's Kho Kho team (Photo: UKK). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a historic move for the sport, Kho Kho players are set to join Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the Independence Day ceremony at the Red Fort on August 15. This initiative celebrates the burgeoning growth of Kho Kho, with PM Modi inviting 30 of India's finest players, marking their recent triumph in the maiden World Cup held in New Delhi in January 2025, according to a release from UKK.

The inclusion of Kho Kho in such a significant national event underscores the government's commitment to promoting indigenous games. Sports Minister Mansukh Mandaviya has strongly advocated for Kho Kho's inclusion in the Asian Games and the 2036 Olympics, describing it as a 'collective effort' involving players, federations, and the Sports Ministry to enhance its international stature. This celebration also aligns with India's 2036 Olympic bid, emphasizing a push to return Kho Kho to the Games a century after its demonstration in 1936 Berlin.

Fifteen of these 30 players will be featured in the player draft for the new season of Ultimate Kho Kho (UKK) starting November 29. Since its launch in 2022, UKK, in collaboration with the Kho Kho Federation of India (KKFI), has provided a structured professional platform for the sport, offering players regular high-level competition and access to superior training resources. Its modern format, rapid gameplay, and national broadcasts have reignited public interest, inspiring a new generation of athletes. Season 3 will, for the first time, include international players, highlighting the sport's expanding global footprint. Pratik Waikar expressed immense pride in this recognition, believing Kho Kho is now stepping onto the global stage as envisioned.

(With inputs from agencies.)

