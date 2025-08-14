Left Menu

Nicholas Pooran Appointed Trinbago Knight Riders Captain for CPL 2025

Nicholas Pooran assumes captaincy of Trinbago Knight Riders for the CPL 2025, succeeding Kieron Pollard. Previously led by Bravo, the franchise eyes a new era under Pooran's leadership, backed by seasoned teammates. Pooran's stellar T20 career positions him as the ideal leader for the team’s future successes.

Nicholas Pooran and Kieron Pollard (Photo: TKR). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Trinidad and Tobago

Nicholas Pooran has been named captain of the Trinbago Knight Riders (TKR) for the Caribbean Premier League (CPL) 2025. This announcement marks a significant leadership transition as Pooran takes over from the esteemed Kieron Pollard. Pollard's era as captain saw TKR achieve remarkable success, including an unbeaten CPL title run in 2020.

Expressing his gratitude, Pooran, a seasoned wicketkeeper-batter, emphasized his commitment to leading TKR. He draws inspiration from Pollard and other experienced players like Sunil Narine and Andre Russell. Pooran started his cricket journey at 17, overcoming challenges, and credits his mentors for his growth.

Venky Mysore, CEO of Knight Rider Sports, and Dwayne Bravo, the new head coach, extended their full support to Pooran. They highlighted the importance of seamless leadership transition for maintaining the team's winning culture. Pooran's T20 prowess, coupled with his strategic mindset, is expected to herald a new era of success for TKR.

(With inputs from agencies.)

