Leadership Transition: Tata's Strategic Plans for Air India

The Tata Group is actively seeking candidates to lead Air India, as Campbell Wilson's tenure is set to conclude next year, according to sources. This leadership transition is crucial for the airline giant, aiming to fortify its market position.

In parallel, the Group is also on the lookout for a new Managing Director for its budget airline, Air India Express, with Aloke Singh scheduled to complete his role in 2027. This indicates a broader strategic realignment within the Tata Group's aviation ventures.

No official statement from Tata Group was made concerning the search for new executives. However, insiders suggest a several-month-long search process that ideally would include an overlap period to ensure a smooth leadership handover.

(With inputs from agencies.)