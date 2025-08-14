Prithvi Shaw Joins Maharashtra Squad for Buchi Babu Invitational

In a significant move, Prithvi Shaw joins Maharashtra's 17-member contingent for the upcoming All India Buchi Babu Invitational Tournament in Chennai, scheduled from August 18 to September 9. This marks Shaw's debut appearance for Maharashtra after transitioning from Mumbai earlier in July, according to ESPNcricinfo. At 24, Shaw secured a no-objection certificate from the Mumbai Cricket Association, subsequent to being dropped from Mumbai's Ranji Trophy squad due to issues related to fitness and discipline.

Ankit Bawne will command the Maharashtra team, accompanied by players such as Ruturaj Gaikwad, who is making a comeback to professional cricket post an elbow injury sustained in IPL 2025. Meanwhile, the Mumbai side will be spearheaded by 18-year-old Ayush Mhatre, who previously led India Under-19 on their England tour. Mhatre impressed during IPL 2025 with Chennai Super Kings and excelled in the U-19 Test series in England.

Additionally, the Mumbai squad is strengthened by the presence of Sarfaraz Khan and his brother, Musheer Khan, the latter recovering from a neck fracture due to a road accident last September. Notable team members are outlined for both squads, enhancing the tournament's competitive edge.

