Athletics Federation Implements Mandatory SRY Gene Testing for Women Athletes
The Athletics Federation of India mandates an SRY gene test for women athletes vying for the World Championships in Tokyo. This measure ensures competitors in the female category are biologically female. The test is conducted via cheek swab or blood test, with non-compliance resulting in disqualification.
The Athletics Federation of India (AFI) has announced a new requirement for women athletes wishing to qualify for the upcoming World Championships in Tokyo.
In line with World Athletics' recent directives, female athletes must undergo an SRY gene test to confirm their eligibility to compete in the female category.
This test, vital for distinguishing biological sex, can be completed through a cheek swab or blood sample. AFI emphasized strict compliance, warning that failure to undergo the test would disqualify athletes from competing.
