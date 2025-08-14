India's Cricket Triumph: A Journey of Landmark Victories

India's post-independence cricket saga is filled with remarkable victories, marking the nation as a powerhouse in world cricket. From their first Test win against England in 1952 to historic series victories in the West Indies and England under Ajit Wadekar in 1971, India's cricket history is replete with iconic moments.

The triumph at Lord's in 1983, where Kapil Dev led India to its first World Cup win against the formidable West Indies, stands out as a milestone. This victory was followed by further consolidations of dominance, including winning the inaugural Asia Cup and significant Test wins, like the Eden Gardens triumph against Australia in 2001 under Sourav Ganguly.

Modern cricket saw India achieving the 'triple crown' of ICC awards under MS Dhoni, with victories in the T20 World Cup 2007, the 2011 World Cup, and the 2013 Champions Trophy. The introduction of the IPL in 2007 transformed cricket commercialization, while individual marks by Sachin Tendulkar and Rohit Sharma contributed to memorable cricket outings. Recently, Rohit Sharma ended an 11-year ICC trophy drought with the T20 World Cup win in 2024.

(With inputs from agencies.)