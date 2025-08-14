Left Menu

India's Cricket Triumph: A Journey of Landmark Victories

India's cricket journey boasts iconic victories from Test series wins against England and Pakistan to historic triumphs under leaders like Kapil Dev, Sachin Tendulkar, and Virat Kohli. Major accomplishments include the 1983 World Cup, the birth of IPL, and breaking ICC trophy droughts, asserting India as a cricketing powerhouse.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 14-08-2025 22:09 IST | Created: 14-08-2025 22:09 IST
India's Cricket Triumph: A Journey of Landmark Victories
Kapil Dev, Sachin Tendulkar, MS Dhoni, Rohit Sharma. (Photo: ICC/BCCI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

India's post-independence cricket saga is filled with remarkable victories, marking the nation as a powerhouse in world cricket. From their first Test win against England in 1952 to historic series victories in the West Indies and England under Ajit Wadekar in 1971, India's cricket history is replete with iconic moments.

The triumph at Lord's in 1983, where Kapil Dev led India to its first World Cup win against the formidable West Indies, stands out as a milestone. This victory was followed by further consolidations of dominance, including winning the inaugural Asia Cup and significant Test wins, like the Eden Gardens triumph against Australia in 2001 under Sourav Ganguly.

Modern cricket saw India achieving the 'triple crown' of ICC awards under MS Dhoni, with victories in the T20 World Cup 2007, the 2011 World Cup, and the 2013 Champions Trophy. The introduction of the IPL in 2007 transformed cricket commercialization, while individual marks by Sachin Tendulkar and Rohit Sharma contributed to memorable cricket outings. Recently, Rohit Sharma ended an 11-year ICC trophy drought with the T20 World Cup win in 2024.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
E3 Nations Threaten Snapback Sanctions on Iran

E3 Nations Threaten Snapback Sanctions on Iran

 Global
2
European Powers Push for Sanctions on Iran Over Nuclear Talks

European Powers Push for Sanctions on Iran Over Nuclear Talks

 Global
3
Dollar Declines Amid Fed Rate Cut Speculation and Trump's Institutional Maneuvers

Dollar Declines Amid Fed Rate Cut Speculation and Trump's Institutional Mane...

 Global
4
Typhoon Podul Shutters Taiwan: Evacuations Underway

Typhoon Podul Shutters Taiwan: Evacuations Underway

 Taiwan

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Balancing Justice and Technology: AI’s Role in Commercial Dispute Resolution Progress

Bulgaria’s Towns Struggle Under Outdated Taxes as World Bank Urges Sweeping Reform

Race to Decarbonize: How Pakistan’s Industry Can Survive Soaring Energy Costs

Investing in Blue Foods: The Trillion-Dollar Potential of Sustainable Aquaculture

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025