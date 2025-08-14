Sports Roundup: Deals, Dismissals, and Dramatic Decisions

The Atlanta Falcons are close to securing free agent cornerback C.J. Henderson, pending a medical review, as reported by NFL Network on Thursday.

In a notable legal decision, an appeals court ruled that the NFL cannot enforce arbitration in racial bias claims made by Brian Flores against the league.

Conrad Hussey has been dismissed from Florida State's roster following a physical altercation with a coach, while Inter Miami's midfielder Federico Redondo has transferred to Elche CF.

(With inputs from agencies.)