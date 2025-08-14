Sports Roundup: Deals, Dismissals, and Dramatic Decisions
The Atlanta Falcons are signing free agent CB C.J. Henderson. An appeals court ruled against arbitrating racial bias claims in the NFL. FSU dismissed Conrad Hussey after a coach altercation. Inter Miami transferred Federico Redondo to Elche CF. Various NFL and sports league roster movements and disciplinary actions were also reported.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 14-08-2025 22:25 IST | Created: 14-08-2025 22:25 IST
The Atlanta Falcons are close to securing free agent cornerback C.J. Henderson, pending a medical review, as reported by NFL Network on Thursday.
In a notable legal decision, an appeals court ruled that the NFL cannot enforce arbitration in racial bias claims made by Brian Flores against the league.
Conrad Hussey has been dismissed from Florida State's roster following a physical altercation with a coach, while Inter Miami's midfielder Federico Redondo has transferred to Elche CF.
(With inputs from agencies.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Messi's Last-Minute Magic: Inter Miami Triumphs in Leagues Cup Opener
Inter Miami Eyes Messi Contract Extension Amid Leagues Cup Heat
Inter Miami Triumphs in Leagues Cup Thriller as Messi Suffers Injury
Suárez Shines as Inter Miami Triumphs Against Pumas
Orlando City's Triumph: Muriel and Ojeda Shine in Victory Over Inter Miami