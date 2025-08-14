Left Menu

Chris Woakes Eyes Ashes Return After Injury Boost

England all-rounder Chris Woakes shares optimistic news about his recovery from a shoulder injury ahead of the Ashes in Australia. With England set to face Australia this November, Woakes's potential return could boost the team's chances in the high-stakes series.

Updated: 14-08-2025 22:46 IST | Created: 14-08-2025 22:46 IST
Following England's challenging Test series against India, Chris Woakes has provided hope for the team's prospects in the upcoming Ashes in Australia. Woakes, who dislocated his shoulder while playing, is recovering better than anticipated, according to the ICC's official site. His return could significantly bolster England's lineup.

Despite the setback during the fifth Test, Woakes expressed optimism in an interview with Sky Sports, stating he feels an improvement in his condition. It's been two weeks since he sustained the injury, and movement in his shoulder has gradually returned, boosting hopes of avoiding surgery.

Woakes remains committed to his rehabilitation, aiming to strengthen his shoulder ahead of the pivotal series against arch-rivals Australia, starting on November 21. His early departure from the series decider against India saw him make a valiant attempt to bat, although England narrowly missed securing victory by six runs.

(With inputs from agencies.)

