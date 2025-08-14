Left Menu

James O'Connor's Triumphant Return: A Rugby Journey Reignited

James O'Connor returns to the Australian rugby team for the first time in three years, stepping in as flyhalf against South Africa in the Rugby Championship. Despite competition from younger players, his experience and recent performance with the Canterbury Crusaders secured his place in the team, boosting team confidence.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Johannesburg | Updated: 14-08-2025 23:31 IST | Created: 14-08-2025 23:31 IST
Injuries have paved the way for James O'Connor's comeback to the Australian rugby team, as he prepares to earn his first cap in three years during the Rugby Championship opener against South Africa. Coach Joe Schmidt is confident that the seasoned flyhalf is equipped to steer the game effectively.

The opportunity arose due to injuries sustained by players Noah Lolesio, Tom Lynagh, and Ben Donaldson, allowing O'Connor, now 35, to make his return at the iconic Ellis Park venue. Known as one of the most challenging arenas in world rugby, the stakes are high.

O'Connor's consistent performance with the Canterbury Crusaders in the Super Rugby Pacific positioned him favorably for this comeback. There was consideration for 25-year-old Tane Edmed, but the Springboks are deemed too formidable an opponent to risk testing emerging talent.

(With inputs from agencies.)

