Wrexham's Stellar Spending Spree: Hollywood-Owned Club Makes Record Signing

Wrexham, owned by Hollywood stars Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney, made headlines by signing Nathan Broadhead from Ipswich in a club-record deal worth 10 million pounds. This acquisition is part of a 20 million pound investment as Wrexham gears up for the Championship, following three consecutive promotions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Washington DC | Updated: 14-08-2025 23:34 IST | Created: 14-08-2025 23:34 IST
Wrexham AFC has made a significant splash in the football transfer market, capturing headlines on Thursday with the record signing of winger Nathan Broadhead. Acquired from Ipswich for a reported fee of 10 million pounds, Broadhead brings his local roots and Premier League experience to the Hollywood-backed club.

The ambitious spending sees Wrexham, co-owned by actors Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney, solidifying its squad with over 20 million pounds invested in transfers this window. This strategic move follows three consecutive promotions, positioning the Welsh team for success in the Championship.

Among other notable additions are former England defender Conor Coady and New Zealand's Liberato Cacace. Adding to the club's allure is the Emmy-winning documentary 'Welcome to Wrexham,' showcasing the team's journey and attracting global attention.

(With inputs from agencies.)

