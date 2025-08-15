India's National Sports Policy 2025: A New Era in Sports Development

Prime Minister Narendra Modi unveiled the National Sports Policy 2025, stressing its importance in advancing sports even in the remotest areas of India. During his Independence Day address, Modi emphasized the policy's potential to transform the nation's sports culture.

The policy, approved by the Union Cabinet, seeks to replace the outdated 2001 framework, aiming for a more robust sports environment and preparing India as a global sports power by the 2036 Olympics. The prime minister noted the changing societal attitudes towards sports, praising parents who now see value in sports for their children.

Additionally, Modi highlighted the Khelo Bharat Policy's role in the sports sector's growth, from grassroots to international levels. He also identified obesity as a growing public health issue, urging citizens to prioritize fitness as part of the country's sports development strategy.

(With inputs from agencies.)