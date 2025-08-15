Left Menu

India's National Sports Policy 2025: A New Era in Sports Development

Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced the National Sports Policy 2025 to promote sports nationwide, especially in remote areas. This policy aims to reshape India's sports landscape, making it a global contender by 2036. It replaces the 2001 policy, focusing on holistic sports development, including tackling obesity concerns.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 15-08-2025 10:32 IST | Created: 15-08-2025 10:32 IST
Prime Minister Narendra Modi unveiled the National Sports Policy 2025, stressing its importance in advancing sports even in the remotest areas of India. During his Independence Day address, Modi emphasized the policy's potential to transform the nation's sports culture.

The policy, approved by the Union Cabinet, seeks to replace the outdated 2001 framework, aiming for a more robust sports environment and preparing India as a global sports power by the 2036 Olympics. The prime minister noted the changing societal attitudes towards sports, praising parents who now see value in sports for their children.

Additionally, Modi highlighted the Khelo Bharat Policy's role in the sports sector's growth, from grassroots to international levels. He also identified obesity as a growing public health issue, urging citizens to prioritize fitness as part of the country's sports development strategy.

